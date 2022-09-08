Information security in industry: a Realnoe Vremya round table discussion

09:00, 08.09.2022 28
1/28
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

On August 31-September 2, Kazan hosted the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum dedicated to the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry. As part of the business programme of the event, Realnoe Vremya online newspaper held a round table discussion on the topic "Implementation of information security in industry in the realities of 2022-2023". Experts discussed how information security technologies have changed in the Russian industry in 2022, how the outflow of IT industry specialists has affected the issues of IT security of enterprises, how the choice of enterprises in terms of service software has changed, and other issues.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries