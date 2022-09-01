TAIF-NK participates at TatOilExpo

16:43, 01.09.2022 14
The 2022 Tatarstan Gas and Petrochemical Forum opened at Kazan Expo exhibition centre. One of the biggest exhibitions of the sector TatOilExpo was organised during the forum. Producers and suppliers of gas and oil equipment, oil corporations and holdings, oil and gas producers and refineries presented their latest developments. TAIF-NK JSC - the only company in the world processing heavy oil and making more than 90% of light oil products - traditionally put up its stand. It includes an oil refinery, petrol plant and the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility. The oil processing capacity is 8,3 million tonnes a year. 

