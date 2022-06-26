Skateboard, basketball and Urban Classic: Youth Day celebration at Uram Extreme Park

Officially, Youth Day in Russia is celebrated on 27 June. However, this year, it was on Monday, this is why key entertaining eventts are held in Saturday and Sunday, on 25 and 26 June. Today, guests are expected at Uram Extreme Park. The programme of the day included Urban Classic urban culture and extreme sport festival, a skateboard, 3x3 basketball, BMX competitions, parkour, kick scooter and stunt shows. A big educational block was planned too. Also, Uram had a food court, the main stage, an amphitheatre, an area for music, education, creativity, an active lifestyle and a market of young entrepreneurs.
