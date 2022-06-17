Gift collection for Sabantuy strong men in Kazan

15:33, 17.06.2022 29
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
A Sabanty gift collection has been held in Kazan today. Everybody can give the best strong man of the plough feast gifts.Horse-drawn carts began the collection from the Kazan Kremlin, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Native Village complex and the Old Tatar Settlement. The square near the Kamal Theatre was the final stage where there was a concert for the citizens. All the gifts will be given to award Sabantuy participants on Sunday.


