Ironstar Kazan Timerman Cup: 'iron people' competing in Kazan

14:08, 18.06.2022 33
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
The final day of an international triathlon competition is taking place in Kazan today. This year athletes with ICP of #MoreThanYouCan charity foundation have competed in the championship. This category has been added for the first time in the history of Ironstar Kazan Timerman Cup.


