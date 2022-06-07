Sports festival: mini-football tournament for TAIF-NK Cup

09:00, 07.06.2022 24
  • Sergey Manakov
Traditional mini-football competitions have been held in TAIF-NK JSC. Amateur athletes took part in the competition. Five teams competed for the title of the best. The podium was shared by three teams: the bronze went to the team of the gasoline plant, the silver was won by the employees of the HRCC, the gold was won by the employees of the refinery. All winners received diplomas, cups, medals and cash prizes. TAIF-NK holds sports championships in various sports on a regular basis. Thus, the company tries to introduce employees to a healthy lifestyle.

