77th anniversary of Great Victory: parade of troops at Millennium Square

15:53, 09.05.2022 43
1/43

More than a thousand militaries and students of the military college, cadet classes, Young Army Cadets National Movement and Suvorov college students have walked at Millenium Square in honour of the 77th anniversary of Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries