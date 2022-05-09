77th anniversary of Great Victory: Eternal Regiment procession

16:10, 09.05.2022
1/31
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
The Eternal Regiment procession has been held in Kazan. A column with the Victory Banner in the front has started on Pushkin and Karl Marx Streets, near the Jalil Opera and Ballet Theatre. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov who has come with his son has joined the procession. Participants in the event have walked on Karl Marx, Lobachevsky streets, Black Lake Park and Kremlyovskaya Street. The procession has ended at Millennium Square. The length of the Eternal Regiment route is 2,7 kilometres. 


