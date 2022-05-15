Kazan Marathon 2022: 12,000 competitors on road

The traditional Kazan Marathon took place in the Tatarstan capital. About 12,000 people from 81 Russian regions participated in the marathon this year. Marathon runners were offered to run 3, 10, 21,1 and 42,2 km. There were organised competitions for parathletes and children too.
