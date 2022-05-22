Holy Bolgar Congress: celebration of 1100th anniversary of adoption of Islam

Festivities dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria have taken place in Bolgar. According to preliminary data, more than 20,000 people have visited the Holy Bolgar Congress.
