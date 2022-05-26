First stone of Cathedral Mosque laid in Kazan

09:00, 26.05.2022 37
1/37
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov
  • Dmitry Reznov

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Cathedral Mosque took place at Kyrlay Park in Kazan on 20 May. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan State Adviser Mintimer Shaimiyev participated in the event. A cultural and educational programme with Quran reading, traditional religious songs and historical and cultural videos was organised for its participants. Group salah was read before the beginning of the solemn ceremony. The mosque will be designed for 10,000 people. The construction is planned to start in autumn.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries