TAIF-NK takes part in Victory Day celebration

TAIF-NK JSC oil refining company employees, headed by Director General Maksim Novikov, took part in commemorative events in honour of the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. By tradition, the celebration began at the Victory Monument with a minute of silence. The management of TAIF-NK paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers and then laid flowers at the memorial. Then the delegation proceeded to the city cemetery, where the company's representatives laid fresh flowers at the foot of the monument at the mass grave of the soldiers of the 80th ski battalion during the mourning ceremony.
After lunch, TAIF-NK employees actively supported the Immortal Regiment campaign, which this year has been held in the traditional format. Employees of the company with their families took part in the solemn procession. Nizhnekamsk residents marched in the Immortal Regiment along the main avenues of the city — Stroiteley and Khimikov. The action finished near the Eternal Flame.
