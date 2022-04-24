'Christ has risen!': Easter service at Kazan Cathedral

24.04.2022
  • Maxim Platonov
The Christian world welcomed Easter on 24 April night. A festive service and a procession took place in Our Lady of Kazan Cathedral in Kazan where Metropolitan of Kazan and Tatarstan Kirill chaired the festivities.


