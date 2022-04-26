Flowers for poet: Kazan citizens honour Gabdulla Tukay's memory

10:17, 26.04.2022 23
1/23
Today, on Mother Tongue Day and Gabdulla Tukay's 136th birthday, flowers have been laid to the monument to the great poet in Kazan. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan State Adviser Mintimer Shaimiyev, Tatarstan Culture Minister Irada Ayupova, Tatarstan Vice Chair of the State Council Marat Akhmetov have participated in the ceremony.


