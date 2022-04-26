Skolkovo — Innopolis: what Rustam Minnikhanov and Igor Shuvalov discussed

09:00, 26.04.2022 38
Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and head of VEB.RF State Corporation Igor Shuvalov have held a meeting on the development of the innovative city in close partnership with Skolkovo Foundation. The head of VEB.RF state corporation, Igor Shuvalov, proposed to create two new technoparks in Innopolis SEZ and Skolkovo innovation centre.


