TAIF-NK presents its developments at TEF 2022

09:00, 22.04.2022 17
  • Maksim Platonov

An exhibition of achievements in the field of energy conservation has been held in Tatarstan. Representatives of 63 companies from 34 regions of Russia and 3 foreign countries gathered in Kazan to tell about their successes and learn about new solutions and technologies in the field of careful attitude to energy resources and the use of raw materials. TAIF-NK also presented its exposition at the site of the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, within the framework of TEF 2022. The oil refining complex was awarded a diploma in the nomination "Fuel Industry". How it went – see in the photo reportage of Realnoe Vremya.


