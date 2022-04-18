Clean and odourless: doctors assess Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Nizhnekamsk doctors and paramedics have visited Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the first time. The guests learned about the automated air monitoring system, took pictures against the background of the CGFU-1 unit, where the first products were produced 55 years ago. They visited the plants of synthetic rubber, plastics, inspected the flare unit. Much attention was paid to environmental issues. According to petrochemists, environmental safety is a constant focus of attention. Over the past 20 years, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has allocated more than 13 billion rubles for environmental safety measures. Output has been increased by almost 2 times since 2001, while emissions have decreased by almost 47%.
