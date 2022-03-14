TAIF-NK workers compete for the company's cup in skiing

A mass sports competition has taken place at Almash training base - the TAIF-NK JSC Ski Relay Cup. 14 teams have competed in the relay, with four people on each team. Men had to ski 3 km, women did 2 km free. The sporting event has ended with an award ceremony. The best of the best have received diplomas, cups and prize money. The company does an active job to propagate a healthy lifestyle, popularise physical culture. The enterprise's workers can play football, ice hockey, volleyball, table tennis in their free time. Also, there were created conditions to go to the swimming pool, gym and ice rinks of the city. Tournaments among subdivisions of the company are held in many of these sports.
