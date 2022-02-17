Kamila, we are with you!

A flash mob in support of Russian figure skater from Tatarstan Kamila Valieva has been held at Black Lake Park in Kazan today. Local young figure skaters have performed on the ice first, then they watched Russian athletes' competition at the Olympics together with spectators.
