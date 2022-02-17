Kamila, we are with you!

18:58, 17.02.2022 25
1/25
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov

A flash mob in support of Russian figure skater from Tatarstan Kamila Valieva has been held at Black Lake Park in Kazan today. Local young figure skaters have performed on the ice first, then they watched Russian athletes' competition at the Olympics together with spectators.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries