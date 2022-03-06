'The strongest are back in Russia': suspended Paralympians welcomed in Kazan

23:28, 06.03.2022 23
  Maxim Platonov
The Paralympians who couldn't perform in the main competition of a four-year cycle have returned to Russia on Sunday. Two Tatarstan Paralympians Marta Zaynullina from Nizhnekamsk and Rushan Minnegulov from Bogatye Saby have arrived in Kazan.


