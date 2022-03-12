Kazan Marathon 2022: sports fans on ski run

12:22, 12.03.2022 27
1/27
  Maxim Platonov
500 athletes from 30 regions have gathered at Lokomotiv stadium in Kazan. A traditional ski marathon has been held there. The competitors - both amateurs and professionals - can choose three races - 5, 25 and 50 km. Marathon winners and medallists will share 500,000 rubles of prize money.


