Kazanorgsintez presents its groundwork in professional training at Tatarstan Industry and Trade Ministry's meeting

10:10, 19.02.2022 24
A meeting of the Tatarstan Ministry of Industry and Trade about the performance in 2021 took place together with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov at Alabuga Special Economic Zone. The professional staff training for the republic's industry became one of the key topics for discussion. Kazanorgsintez PJSC presented its groundwork to train and attract specialists.


