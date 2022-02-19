Nizhnekamskneftekhim reveals details of cooperation with educational institutions

At a meeting of the Tatarstan Ministry of Industry and Trade, Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, which is part of SIBUR, Ayrat Safin presented information about the training of young talents. In 2021, 351 graduates of related educational institutions joined the enterprise. The Lemayev Petrochemistry and Oil Processing College, Nizhnekamsk Chemical and Technological Institute and Kazan National Research Technological University are its key partners. The organisation of workshop practice is one of the areas of the work with the youth at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. This allows students to start the adaptation process during their studies, dive into the corporate culture and real business tasks of the enterprise.
