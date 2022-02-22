'Homer of Painting' and Kazan Hermitage represent the Golden Age of Flemish Art

22.02.2022
The exhibition "The Golden Age of Flemish Art" opened on 22 February in the Hermitage-Kazan Centre. It presents paintings, printed graphics and objects of applied art from the collection of the State Hermitage Museum. Among them, there are the works of Peter Paul Rubens and two of his younger contemporaries - Antonis Van Dyck and Jacob Jordaens.


