TAIF-NK in jubilee run: bright photos from Russian Ski Run

The 40th open mass Russian Ski Run took place in Nizhnekamsk. Representatives of all divisions of TAIF-NK JSC traditionally came to capture the skiing course. On this day, they had to ski 1,5 km. The workers of the oil refinery have another mass sporting event ahead - the TIAF-NK JSC Cup skiing relay competition, which will be at Almash training base in March 2022.
