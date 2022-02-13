TAIF-NK in jubilee run: bright photos from Russian Ski Run

10:00, 13.02.2022 17
1/17
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov
  • Albert Muklokov

The 40th open mass Russian Ski Run took place in Nizhnekamsk. Representatives of all divisions of TAIF-NK JSC traditionally came to capture the skiing course. On this day, they had to ski 1,5 km. The workers of the oil refinery have another mass sporting event ahead - the TIAF-NK JSC Cup skiing relay competition, which will be at Almash training base in March 2022.

