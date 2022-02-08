Information noise on the Internet, TikTok factory, and focus on people: Tatmedia agency's results of the 2021 year

Tatmedia agency has decided to make its own content for Zoomers, and since last year it has been actively mastering the youth TikTok. The reason is a sharp change in the environment, said the head of Tatmedia, Aydar Salimgarayev. The circulation of republican subscription publications collapsed in the pandemic, and broadcasting is being in crisis, the agency admitted. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan sometimes "can't find relevant topics for their briefings". How trends in the media environment have changed over the past two years, why a third of users are already ready to pay for "unique content", and what projects the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications is going to attract Generation Z and those who are older - Tatmedia agency discussed at the final board meeting.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first