Demographic results 2021: number of marriages is growing, but population decline continues

09:00, 02.02.2022 28
1/28
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

If the first pandemic year destroyed many families, the second, on the contrary, judging by statistics, multiplied the number of marriage unions. How the demographic trend has changed, how the norm of giving birth "after 30 years" has strengthened, and what can save families from a hasty and momentary desire to "run away" - they reported at a regular board meeting of the Registry Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries