Vaccination and mortality rates: Ministry of Healthcare of Tatarstan sums up results of second pandemic year

09:00, 28.01.2022 30
Coronavirus and covid-associated diseases have become the second in the structure of causes of death in Tatarstan — 18,1% (the first — diseases of circulatory system). This is the result of the second pandemic year, the head of the Tatarstan Ministry of Healthcare, Marat Sadykov, said at a board meeting. The board discussed the readiness to reflect the new wave of Covid-19, vaccination against coronavirus, the causes of the increase in mortality, as well as the plans of Tatarstan doctors to build a new perinatal centre.


