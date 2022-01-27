Road transport plans: final board meeting of relevant department

Tatarstan Ministry of Transport and Roads has big plans for 2022 — the new low-cost carrier Citrus is entering Kazan, ring railway around the capital of Tatarstan will connect the airport with train stations, new bridge repair programme is starting, new international terminal in Begishevo opens in August - it became known at the final board meeting of the department.
