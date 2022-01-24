'Moments. Years. Epoch': to the 85th anniversary of the first president of Tatarstan

The photo exhibition "Mintimer Shaimiev. Moments. Years. Epoch", dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the first president of Tatarstan, has opened in the Khazine Gallery. The exhibition was visited by State Сounselor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev.
