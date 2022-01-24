Tatarstan Mechanical Engineering Cluster: results of 2021, new members and plans for 2022

09:00, 24.01.2022 49
1/49
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov
  • Maxim Platonov

A meeting of the Tatarstan Mechanical Engineering Cluster on the results of 2021 was held in the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency took place on 18 January. Chairman of the organisation Sergey Mayorov said the number of members of the cluster in 2021 rose by 14 representatives and was 179 companies. Members of the cluster are present in 16 Russian regions.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries