Forest fires and wood processing: Ministry of Forestry of Tatarstan's results 2021

The damage from forest fires in the Volga District amounted to 1 billion rubles, which is commensurate with the losses from illegal logging, said the head of the Forestry Department for the Volga Federal District, Alexander Ornatsky, at the expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Forestry of the Republic of Tatarstan. After the dry summer of 2021, the federal authorities allocated 8,2 billion rubles to the regions for the first time for the purchase of additional fire-fighting equipment, which gives a chance to save more forests in the coming year. Fortunately, the trouble this time bypassed Tatarstan (a total of 19 fires). Meanwhile, commercial extraction of the "round" wood is gaining momentum. This year, the Turkish holding Kastamonu launches the fourth line and will process more than a third of the wood cut down in the republic, the head of the Ministry of Forestry, Ravil Kuzyurov, reported.
