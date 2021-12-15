Father Frost is here: how train from Veliky Ustyug was welcomed at Kazan station

A train of Russian Santa Claus Father Frost from Veliky Ustyug arrived in the Tatarstan capital today. Everybody could come to the train station to welcome the main winter magician of the country. A festive programme was prepared on the platform. Those who bought tickets could dive into a tale, enter the wizard's train, which is a mobile house. It includes wagons for games and quests, a reception wagon, a restaurant wagon where dishes to Father Frost's recipes are served, a souvenir wagon. The train will stay in Kazan until 19.00. It is going to visit a total of 36 Russian cities.
