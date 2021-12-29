New Year is Here: Upsala Circus at Kazan parks

Upsala Circus from Saint Petersburg that will show its winter programme at the city's parks will become the headliner of festivities in Kazan. Over 20 years of history, artists of this circus have toured Russia and Europe, won the Golden Mask and other awards. They have come to Kazan for the first time. Today Upsala Circus has performed at Krylya Sovetov Park.


