Pump organs, orchestrophones and automatons: 'Musical Magic' at Hermitage-Kazan Centre

09:00, 21.12.2021 34
1/34
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

On December 17, the New Year's exhibition dedicated to amazing and rare exhibits from the funds of the largest private museum in Europe, created by Russian philanthropist David Yakobashvili and his son Mikhail, opened for visitors in the Hermitage-Kazan Centre of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve. The residents and guests of the Republic of Tatarstan have the opportunity to get acquainted with antique curiosities of the 18-20th centuries collected over many years, automatons, self-playing musical instruments, mechanical dolls. Despite the differences in design, shape, decor and purpose, they are all united by the single feature - the presence of an original musical mechanism.


