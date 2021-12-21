Pump organs, orchestrophones and automatons: 'Musical Magic' at Hermitage-Kazan Centre

On December 17, the New Year's exhibition dedicated to amazing and rare exhibits from the funds of the largest private museum in Europe, created by Russian philanthropist David Yakobashvili and his son Mikhail, opened for visitors in the Hermitage-Kazan Centre of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve. The residents and guests of the Republic of Tatarstan have the opportunity to get acquainted with antique curiosities of the 18-20th centuries collected over many years, automatons, self-playing musical instruments, mechanical dolls. Despite the differences in design, shape, decor and purpose, they are all united by the single feature - the presence of an original musical mechanism.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first