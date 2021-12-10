'Polymers of Russia and the CIS': main trends in petrochemistry discussed in Kazan

The 2nd International Congress and Exhibition "Polymers of Russia and the CIS: Construction and Modernisation of Plants" have been held in Kazan. The professional platform brought together manufacturers of base polymers and synthetic rubbers, initiators of investment projects in the polymer industry, industry regulatory and supervisory authorities, licensors of production technologies, developers, manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, engineering and design and construction companies, service providers. The event is dedicated to discussing the largest investment projects of the polymer industry for the construction and modernisation of production facilities, as well as discussing the possibilities of improving the efficiency of existing enterprises.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first