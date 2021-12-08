Landmarks of the Future: tour operators and hoteliers discussing the industry development

These days, the Landmarks of the Future tourist forum is being held in Kazan. More than 250 specialists in the tourism sector - hoteliers, tour operators, representatives of relevant ministries - gathered to discuss the tasks of developing the industry capable of feeding a small country with a competent organisation without throwing thousands of tonnes of waste into the atmosphere, water and land. Tourism is a clean, highly efficient business and, most importantly, has great potential on the land of Tatarstan.
