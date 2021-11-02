Short course swimming: European Short Course Championships kick off in Kazan

The European Short Course Championships are taking place in Kazan for the first time. The programme includes competitions in 19 events, which will be in the 25-metre swimming pool of Aquatic Palace from 2 to 7 November. More than 650 athletes from 50 European countries are expected to participate in the championships.
