Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021: military exercises of CSTO countries peacemakers begin in Kazan

Exercises with peacekeeping forces of the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021 Collective Security Treaty Organization have begun at the test field of Kazan Higher Tank Command School. The exercise will end on 12 November. Military contingents from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan arrived in Tatarstan to train joint actions. About 1,800 people representing armed forces and law enforcement agencies of CSTO countries as well as up to 300 pieces of weaponry, 8 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters, two multifunctional Su-34 fighter-bombers are involved in the exercise.
