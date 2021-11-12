Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021: last stage of exercises of peacekeepers from six countries

The joint exercises of peacekeeping forces of the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021 Collective Security Treaty Organization have ended at the test field of Kazan Tank College today. The last stage was divided into four episodes where peacekeepers from six countries practised the skills they learnt during the exercises.
