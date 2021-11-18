Tatarstan National Museum presents: Islamic art masterpieces

Anatolian Seljuk Minbars: Islamic Art Masterpieces photo exhibition has opened in the Tatarstan National Museum. The exposition dedicated to the International Islamic Art Day includes 40 photos taken during a research project of art expert Liliya Sattarova and photographer İsmail Haykır from Ankara in different cities of Turkey from 2015 to 2021. The exposition also contains fragments of the architectural design of Golden-Horde-era Bolgar buildings.
