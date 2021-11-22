No QR code? Take a taxi ! Restrictions in public transport come in force in Kazan

Restrictions on using public transport without a QR code of the coronavirus vaccination certificate or recent recovery from the disease have come into effect in Tatarstan today. Inspectors have been at bus stops in the republican capital since early morning. During QR code inspections by 7.30 a.m. conductors, the control and revision service and authorised inspectors asked more than 500 people to leave public transport. It is noteworthy that Tatarstan has become the first Russian region to introduce QR codes in transport.


