'Kazan in February': the view of a German photographer

09:00, 22.11.2021 21
1/21
On 3 November, the exhibition of German photographer Arthur Bauer "Kazan in February" opened in the Gallery of Modern Art of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan. He took street photos in 2018 and 2020 exclusively in the last month of winter, travelling independently around the city and its surroundings. What the foreign guest saw of Kazan and Kazan residents - in the photo reportage of Realnoe Vremya.


