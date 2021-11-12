Helicopter assembly and training of specialists: two new projects launched at Kazan Helicopters

09:00, 12.11.2021 43
1/43
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

The project to build a training and retraining centre for specialists in the aircraft industry, as well as a new workshop for the final assembly of rotorcraft, has been launched at tThe Kazan Helicopters. The ceremony was attended by Andrey Boginsky, the head of Russian Helicopters, Anatoly Serdyukov, the industrial director for the aviation cluster of Rostec State Corporation, Igor Nasenkov, the head of Technodinamika Holding, and Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the Republic of Tatarstan.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries