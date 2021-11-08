'Unknown Berlin. May of 1945': unpublished works of front-line photographers

  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

The National Museum of Tatarstan has opened the photo exhibition 'Unknown Berlin. May of 1945'. The works of Valery Ginzburg and Ilya Arons have become public for the first time — before that they were kept in family archives.


