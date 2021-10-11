QR code to enter a cafe: first day of restrictions in Kazan

Tatarstan has introduced QR codes and isolation of unvaccinated citizens over 65 years today amid a worsened state of affairs regarding coronavirus. This means that it will be necessary to get a digital code to keep visiting any place, not only the closest grocery store and pharmacy, without a problem. A vaccination certificate is not enough, a digital certificate or a QR code about the disease a person has recovered from are required. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalists have seen how Kazan citizens went to shopping malls, cafes and other establishments with QR codes.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first