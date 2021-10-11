QR code to enter a cafe: first day of restrictions in Kazan

Tatarstan has introduced QR codes and isolation of unvaccinated citizens over 65 years today amid a worsened state of affairs regarding coronavirus. This means that it will be necessary to get a digital code to keep visiting any place, not only the closest grocery store and pharmacy, without a problem. A vaccination certificate is not enough, a digital certificate or a QR code about the disease a person has recovered from are required. Realnoe Vremya's photojournalists have seen how Kazan citizens went to shopping malls, cafes and other establishments with QR codes.


