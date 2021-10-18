'Five Symbols of Happiness': new New Year pictures and other well-wishing

The exposition has been partly changed at the Five Symbols of Happiness: Well-Wishing in 17-20th-century Chinese Art exhibition from the collection of the State Hermitage: over 40 graphics will be replaced. This is done because a lot of works of art need special storage and exposition conditions, even poor illumination in halls can harm the works in case of a long exhibition. So all New Year pictures done in a woodblock printing technique and lithography will be replaced at the exhibition.
