Glass of water for best taxi driver: Kazan leg of Russian professional skills competition

The regional leg of the 2021 Best Taxi Driver in Russia competition has been held in Kazan. Taxi drivers' theoretical knowledge and practical skills have been checked. The drivers have competed in speed manoeuvring and smooth driving. A new trial appeared to assess the smoothness - reverse slalom with a glass of water on the car roof. The winner will go to the final of the competition representing Tatarstan.
