Strongest volleyball players revealed at TAIF-NK

The volleyball championship among the structural divisions of TAIF-NK JSC has taken place in Fakel sports complex. Eight teams took part in the tournament. By the results of the competitions, the first was the team Mechta NPZ, the second - Upravleniye, the bronze went to the KGPTO Team. All winners received cups, diplomas, medals and monetary rewards. By the way, the volleyball tournament is one of the types of competitions that takes place at an oil refinery. The employees of TAIF-NK JSC are actively engaged in football, table tennis, athletics and cross-country skiing.
Sponsored material
