Foundation stone has been laid to the church in honour of Holy Queen of All by Intercession of the Theotokos

09:00, 18.10.2021 36
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
On the Intercession of the Theotokos day, Metropolitan of Kazan and Tatarstan Kirill laid the foundation stone to a church in honour of the Icon Mother God Holy Queen of All in Levchenko settlement. A stone with a memorable inscription was laid to the foundation of the church.


